NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

26 min read . 01:33 PM IST Trade

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 148.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.6 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.