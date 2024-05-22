NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's open price was ₹144.8, with a closing price of ₹143.8. The stock reached a high of ₹151.2 and a low of ₹143 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,757.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a 52-week low of ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4,095,421 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India reached a peak of 147.8 and a low of 146.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 147.83 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.78
|Support 1
|146.93
|Resistance 2
|148.22
|Support 2
|146.52
|Resistance 3
|148.63
|Support 3
|146.08
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock's low price for the day was ₹144.6, while the high price was ₹152.9.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India until 12 AM is 39.05% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹147.3, a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 148.58 and 146.73 in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading techniques, such as buying near the hourly support at 146.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 148.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.83
|Support 1
|147.08
|Resistance 2
|148.27
|Support 2
|146.77
|Resistance 3
|148.58
|Support 3
|146.33
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|138.84
|10 Days
|135.15
|20 Days
|133.80
|50 Days
|127.88
|100 Days
|119.88
|300 Days
|90.73
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹147.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.17 and ₹152.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 152.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for NBCC India until 11 AM is down by 16.56% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹147.35, a decrease of 0.87%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 150.05 and 145.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 145.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 150.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.58
|Support 1
|146.73
|Resistance 2
|149.57
|Support 2
|145.87
|Resistance 3
|150.43
|Support 3
|144.88
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹147.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.17 and ₹152.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 152.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price decreased by 1.18% to reach ₹146.9, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Brigade Enterprises and IRCON International are witnessing declines, whereas IRB Infrastructure Developers and KEC International are showing upward trends. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.03% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|72.87
|3.59
|5.18
|73.0
|24.97
|44006.19
|Brigade Enterprises
|1184.55
|-19.75
|-1.64
|1266.75
|525.3
|27339.41
|NBCC India
|146.9
|-1.75
|-1.18
|176.5
|38.1
|26442.0
|IRCON International
|281.35
|-8.35
|-2.88
|301.4
|77.5
|26461.41
|KEC International
|799.45
|3.3
|0.41
|838.25
|507.8
|20552.93
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 29.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NBCC India until 10 AM is 6.75% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹147.9, up by -0.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 149.4 & a low of 144.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.05
|Support 1
|145.3
|Resistance 2
|152.1
|Support 2
|142.6
|Resistance 3
|154.8
|Support 3
|140.55
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 1.65% to ₹146.2, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International are declining, whereas KEC International, another peer, is seeing an increase in its stock price. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.18% and -0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|69.13
|-0.15
|-0.22
|73.0
|24.97
|41747.61
|Brigade Enterprises
|1191.8
|-12.5
|-1.04
|1266.75
|525.3
|27506.74
|NBCC India
|146.2
|-2.45
|-1.65
|176.5
|38.1
|26316.0
|IRCON International
|277.35
|-12.35
|-4.26
|301.4
|77.5
|26085.2
|KEC International
|797.3
|1.15
|0.14
|838.25
|507.8
|20497.66
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹147.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.17 and ₹152.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 152.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.78% and is currently trading at ₹151.30. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have seen a significant gain of 270.02%, reaching ₹151.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.62%
|3 Months
|3.05%
|6 Months
|121.03%
|YTD
|82.4%
|1 Year
|270.02%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.32
|Support 1
|144.17
|Resistance 2
|155.88
|Support 2
|139.58
|Resistance 3
|160.47
|Support 3
|136.02
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 141.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹151.2 & ₹143 yesterday to end at ₹143.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
