NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -2.86 %. The stock closed at 95.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.38 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 94.35 and closed slightly higher at 95.10. The stock reached a high of 94.65 and a low of 90.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 24,942.60 crores, the company has a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 64.32. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,179,564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹95.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 94.65 & 90.35 yesterday to end at 92.38. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

