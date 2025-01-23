NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹94.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹95.10. The stock reached a high of ₹94.65 and a low of ₹90.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹24,942.60 crores, the company has a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹64.32. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,179,564 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹94.65 & ₹90.35 yesterday to end at ₹92.38. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.