NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trade

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 184.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.5 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.