Tue Jul 23 2024 09:29:16
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 184.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.5 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India opened at 170 and closed at 171.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 186.75 and a low of 168.8. The market capitalization stands at 33,273.0 crores. The 52-week high for NBCC India is 198.25 and the low is 40.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,247,545 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:32:49 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹183.5, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹184.85

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 183.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 173.58 and 191.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 173.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 191.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:16:31 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by -0.76% and is currently trading at 183.45. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has increased by 346.84% to 183.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24,509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.53%
3 Months35.18%
6 Months81.81%
YTD126.84%
1 Year346.84%
23 Jul 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1191.58Support 1173.58
Resistance 2198.16Support 2162.16
Resistance 3209.58Support 3155.58
23 Jul 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 29.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
23 Jul 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38760 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01:50 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹171.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 186.75 & 168.8 yesterday to end at 184.85. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

