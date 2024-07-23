NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India opened at ₹170 and closed at ₹171.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹186.75 and a low of ₹168.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹33,273.0 crores. The 52-week high for NBCC India is ₹198.25 and the low is ₹40.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,247,545 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹183.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹173.58 and ₹191.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹173.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 191.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by -0.76% and is currently trading at ₹183.45. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has increased by 346.84% to ₹183.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24,509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.53%
|3 Months
|35.18%
|6 Months
|81.81%
|YTD
|126.84%
|1 Year
|346.84%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|191.58
|Support 1
|173.58
|Resistance 2
|198.16
|Support 2
|162.16
|Resistance 3
|209.58
|Support 3
|155.58
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 29.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186.75 & ₹168.8 yesterday to end at ₹184.85. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.