NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹150.25 and closed at ₹148.65. The high for the day was ₹152.9, while the low was ₹144.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,658.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a 52-week low of ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,323,891 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹149.3, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹148.1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹149.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.35 and ₹152.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 152.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 0.17% and is currently trading at ₹147.85 today. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have seen a significant increase of 267.95% to ₹147.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.62%
|3 Months
|4.1%
|6 Months
|124.56%
|YTD
|81.61%
|1 Year
|267.95%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.6
|Support 1
|144.35
|Resistance 2
|156.85
|Support 2
|140.35
|Resistance 3
|160.85
|Support 3
|136.1
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 29.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18121 k
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 141.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹148.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.9 & ₹144.6 yesterday to end at ₹148.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend