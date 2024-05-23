Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 148.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.3 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 150.25 and closed at 148.65. The high for the day was 152.9, while the low was 144.6. The market capitalization stood at 26,658.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a 52-week low of 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,323,891 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹149.3, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹148.1

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 149.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.35 and 152.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 152.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 0.17% and is currently trading at 147.85 today. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have seen a significant increase of 267.95% to 147.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.62%
3 Months4.1%
6 Months124.56%
YTD81.61%
1 Year267.95%
23 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.6Support 1144.35
Resistance 2156.85Support 2140.35
Resistance 3160.85Support 3136.1
23 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 29.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
23 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18121 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 141.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

23 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹148.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 152.9 & 144.6 yesterday to end at 148.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.