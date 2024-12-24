NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹95.11 and closed at ₹94.44, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹95.57 and a low of ₹92.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹25,012.8 crore, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. A total of 724,297 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|94.59
|Support 1
|91.44
|Resistance 2
|96.59
|Support 2
|90.29
|Resistance 3
|97.74
|Support 3
|88.29
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 18.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 724 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹95.57 & ₹92.4 yesterday to end at ₹92.68. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend