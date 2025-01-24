NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹91.60 and closed at ₹92.38, reflecting a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹94.42 and a low of ₹91 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹24,850.80 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹64.32. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,060,783 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|94.01
|Support 1
|90.72
|Resistance 2
|95.85
|Support 2
|89.27
|Resistance 3
|97.3
|Support 3
|87.43
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹121.0, 31.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1060 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹94.42 & ₹91 yesterday to end at ₹92.12. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.