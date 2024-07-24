NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹186, closed at ₹184.85 with a high of ₹186.9 and a low of ₹150.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,914.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹198.25 and a 52-week low of ₹41.4. The BSE volume recorded was 4,147,566 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 26.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186.9 & ₹150.25 yesterday to end at ₹177.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend