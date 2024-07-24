Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -4.08 %. The stock closed at 184.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.3 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India opened at 186, closed at 184.85 with a high of 186.9 and a low of 150.25. The market capitalization stood at 31,914.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 198.25 and a 52-week low of 41.4. The BSE volume recorded was 4,147,566 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 26.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
24 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 65 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40750 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

24 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹184.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 186.9 & 150.25 yesterday to end at 177.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.