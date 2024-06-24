Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plunges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 166.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.5 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 165.2 and closed at 166.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 166.45, while the low was 161.15. The market capitalization stands at 29,718.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,554,239 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:01:56 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock's today's high price was 167.20 and the low price was 161.15.

24 Jun 2024, 12:46:26 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -62.80% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded until 12 AM is 62.80% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 166.05, a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 166.5 and 163.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 163.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 166.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.13Support 1164.98
Resistance 2168.17Support 2163.87
Resistance 3169.28Support 3162.83
24 Jun 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days161.67
10 Days156.47
20 Days149.50
50 Days139.11
100 Days132.41
300 Days101.40
24 Jun 2024, 12:21:38 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:10:13 PM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹165.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹166.3

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 165.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 162.23 and 171.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 162.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 171.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:47:06 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -65.12% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NBCC India until 11 AM is down by 65.12% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 165.2, a decrease of 0.66%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 165.72 and 162.07 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 162.07 and selling near hourly resistance at 165.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.5Support 1163.95
Resistance 2167.75Support 2162.65
Resistance 3169.05Support 3161.4
24 Jun 2024, 11:20:04 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹166.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 166.45 & 161.15 yesterday to end at 166.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

