NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹165.2 and closed at ₹166.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹166.45, while the low was ₹161.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹29,718.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,554,239 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock's today's high price was ₹167.20 and the low price was ₹161.15.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 166.5 and 163.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 163.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 166.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.13
|Support 1
|164.98
|Resistance 2
|168.17
|Support 2
|163.87
|Resistance 3
|169.28
|Support 3
|162.83
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|161.67
|10 Days
|156.47
|20 Days
|149.50
|50 Days
|139.11
|100 Days
|132.41
|300 Days
|101.40
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹165.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹162.23 and ₹171.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹162.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 171.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 165.72 and 162.07 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 162.07 and selling near hourly resistance at 165.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.5
|Support 1
|163.95
|Resistance 2
|167.75
|Support 2
|162.65
|Resistance 3
|169.05
|Support 3
|161.4
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹166.45 & ₹161.15 yesterday to end at ₹166.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend