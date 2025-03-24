NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹82.51 and closed at ₹82.96, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹84.23 and a low of ₹82.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹22,607.10 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹139.83 and above its 52-week low of ₹70.82. A total of 593,952 shares were traded on the BSE.
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 85.59 & a low of 84.13 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|85.94
|Support 1
|84.48
|Resistance 2
|86.49
|Support 2
|83.57
|Resistance 3
|87.4
|Support 3
|83.02
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India's share price increased by 1.76% today, reaching ₹85.20, while its peers exhibit mixed performance. KEC International is experiencing a decline, whereas IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and Anant Raj are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Irb Infrastructure Developers
|47.14
|0.29
|0.62
|78.05
|41.01
|28467.85
|Brigade Enterprises
|994.0
|28.9
|2.99
|1451.9
|848.0
|24394.82
|Nbcc India
|85.2
|1.47
|1.76
|139.83
|70.82
|23004.0
|Kec International
|796.15
|-42.95
|-5.12
|1312.0
|648.45
|21193.51
|Anant Raj
|541.8
|2.4
|0.44
|947.25
|282.1
|18523.64
NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹84.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹85.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹85.52 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.54% today, currently trading at ₹85.02. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have appreciated by 9.40%, reaching ₹85.02. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.5%
|3 Months
|-10.02%
|6 Months
|-27.85%
|YTD
|-9.92%
|1 Year
|9.4%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.65
|Support 1
|82.47
|Resistance 2
|85.52
|Support 2
|81.16
|Resistance 3
|86.83
|Support 3
|80.29
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 36.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹119.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 593 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.23 & ₹82.05 yesterday to end at ₹83.73. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.