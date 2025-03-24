Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 83.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.98 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at 82.51 and closed at 82.96, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 84.23 and a low of 82.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 22,607.10 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 139.83 and above its 52-week low of 70.82. A total of 593,952 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India touched a high of 85.59 & a low of 84.13 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 185.94Support 184.48
Resistance 286.49Support 283.57
Resistance 387.4Support 383.02
24 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:54 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India's share price increased by 1.76% today, reaching 85.20, while its peers exhibit mixed performance. KEC International is experiencing a decline, whereas IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and Anant Raj are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Irb Infrastructure Developers47.140.290.6278.0541.0128467.85
Brigade Enterprises994.028.92.991451.9848.024394.82
Nbcc India85.21.471.76139.8370.8223004.0
Kec International796.15-42.95-5.121312.0648.4521193.51
Anant Raj541.82.40.44947.25282.118523.64
24 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹84.98, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹83.73

NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 84.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 85.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 85.52 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.54% today, currently trading at 85.02. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have appreciated by 9.40%, reaching 85.02. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.5%
3 Months-10.02%
6 Months-27.85%
YTD-9.92%
1 Year9.4%
24 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.65Support 182.47
Resistance 285.52Support 281.16
Resistance 386.83Support 380.29
24 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 36.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 119.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.00111
24 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11016 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 593 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹82.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 84.23 & 82.05 yesterday to end at 83.73. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

