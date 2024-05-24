NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹148.65 and closed at ₹148.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹152.6 and the low was ₹146.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹26,757.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,176,925 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 29.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.6 & ₹146.55 yesterday to end at ₹148.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend