NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹177, closed at ₹177.3 with a high of ₹183.9 and low of ₹175.45. The market cap stood at ₹32589.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹198.25 and a low of ₹41.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2029490 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|185.07
|Support 1
|176.55
|Resistance 2
|188.75
|Support 2
|171.71
|Resistance 3
|193.59
|Support 3
|168.03
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 27.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.9 & ₹175.45 yesterday to end at ₹181.05. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.