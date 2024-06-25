NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹165.2 and closed at ₹166.3. The high for the day was ₹167.2, while the low was ₹161.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹29,331.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,604,835 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹167.2 & ₹161.15 yesterday to end at ₹166.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend