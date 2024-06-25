Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 166.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.95 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 165.2 and closed at 166.3. The high for the day was 167.2, while the low was 161.15. The market capitalization stood at 29,331.0 crore. The 52-week high was 176.5 and the 52-week low was 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,604,835 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38805 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

25 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹166.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 167.2 & 161.15 yesterday to end at 166.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

