NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 83.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.35 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 84.49 and closed at 83.73, experiencing a high of 86.25 and a low of 84.13. The company's market capitalization stands at 23,044.50 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India has seen a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 70.82. The BSE volume for the day was 1,322,258 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹83.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 86.25 & 84.13 yesterday to end at 85.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

