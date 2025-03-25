NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹84.49 and closed at ₹83.73, experiencing a high of ₹86.25 and a low of ₹84.13. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹23,044.50 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹70.82. The BSE volume for the day was 1,322,258 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹83.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹86.25 & ₹84.13 yesterday to end at ₹85.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.