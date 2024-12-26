NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹93.46 and closed at ₹92.68, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹93.95 and a low of ₹92.17 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹25,164 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹52. The trading volume on the BSE was 619,737 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹93.95 & ₹92.17 yesterday to end at ₹93.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend