NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹178.05 and closed at ₹181.05. The high for the day was ₹182 and the low was ₹174.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹31,563.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹198.25 and ₹41.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 981,404 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹179.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹175.35
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹179.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹172.31 and ₹180.31 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹172.31 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 180.31 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.60% and is currently trading at ₹178.15. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have seen a significant price gain of 310.18% to ₹178.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.8%
|3 Months
|23.05%
|6 Months
|52.88%
|YTD
|115.02%
|1 Year
|310.18%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|180.31
|Support 1
|172.31
|Resistance 2
|185.16
|Support 2
|169.16
|Resistance 3
|188.31
|Support 3
|164.31
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 25.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41365 k
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 981 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹181.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182 & ₹174.15 yesterday to end at ₹175.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.