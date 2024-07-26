Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 175.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.45 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 178.05 and closed at 181.05. The high for the day was 182 and the low was 174.15. The market capitalization stands at 31,563.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 198.25 and 41.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 981,404 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹179.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹175.35

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 179.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 172.31 and 180.31 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 172.31 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 180.31 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.60% and is currently trading at 178.15. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have seen a significant price gain of 310.18% to 178.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.8%
3 Months23.05%
6 Months52.88%
YTD115.02%
1 Year310.18%
26 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1180.31Support 1172.31
Resistance 2185.16Support 2169.16
Resistance 3188.31Support 3164.31
26 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 25.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
26 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41365 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 981 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹181.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 182 & 174.15 yesterday to end at 175.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

