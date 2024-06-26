Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 162.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.95 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 164 and closed at 162.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 165.45, and the low was 158.85. The market capitalization stands at 28,791.0 crore. The 52-week high is 176.5, and the 52-week low is 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 873,997 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.69Support 1158.32
Resistance 2167.23Support 2156.49
Resistance 3169.06Support 3152.95
26 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 18.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
26 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38981 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 873 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹162.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165.45 & 158.85 yesterday to end at 162.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

