NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹164 and closed at ₹162.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹165.45, and the low was ₹158.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹28,791.0 crore. The 52-week high is ₹176.5, and the 52-week low is ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 873,997 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.69
|Support 1
|158.32
|Resistance 2
|167.23
|Support 2
|156.49
|Resistance 3
|169.06
|Support 3
|152.95
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 18.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 873 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.45 & ₹158.85 yesterday to end at ₹162.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend