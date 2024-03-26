Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 114.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.05 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India's stock opened at 114.75, reached a high of 117, and a low of 112.55 before closing at 114.8. The market capitalization stood at 20,709.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a 52-week low of 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,041,198 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹114.8 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,041,198 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 114.8.

