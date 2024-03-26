NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

NBCC India stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 114.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.05 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹114.75, reached a high of ₹117, and a low of ₹112.55 before closing at ₹114.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,709.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a 52-week low of ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,041,198 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST
