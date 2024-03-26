NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹114.75, reached a high of ₹117, and a low of ₹112.55 before closing at ₹114.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,709.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a 52-week low of ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,041,198 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹114.8 on last trading day
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,041,198 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹114.8.