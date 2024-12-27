NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹93.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹93.19. The day's trading saw a high of ₹93.91 and a low of ₹91.74. With a market capitalization of ₹25,164 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹139.83 and above its low of ₹52. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 210,016 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|93.38
|Support 1
|91.15
|Resistance 2
|94.75
|Support 2
|90.29
|Resistance 3
|95.61
|Support 3
|88.92
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 19.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹93.91 & ₹91.74 yesterday to end at ₹92.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend