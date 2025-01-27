NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹92 and closed slightly higher at ₹92.12. The stock reached a high of ₹93.55 and a low of ₹90.68 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹24,850.80 crore, NBCC India has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹64.32. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,421,378 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹121.0, 32.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1421 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹93.55 & ₹90.68 yesterday to end at ₹91.31. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.