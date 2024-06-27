Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 158 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 160.15 and closed at 159.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 162.5 and the low was 157.4. The market capitalization stood at 28440.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 176.5 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1955098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹160.8, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹158

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 160.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 156.43 and 161.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 156.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.92% and is currently trading at 159.45. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have gained 299.27%, reaching 159.45. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.85%
3 Months29.36%
6 Months97.76%
YTD93.88%
1 Year299.27%
27 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.13Support 1156.43
Resistance 2164.17Support 2154.77
Resistance 3165.83Support 3151.73
27 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 17.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
27 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37757 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1955 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹159.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 162.5 & 157.4 yesterday to end at 159.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

