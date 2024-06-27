NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock gains in trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹160.15 and closed at ₹159.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹162.5 and the low was ₹157.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹28440.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1955098 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹160.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹156.43 and ₹161.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹156.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.92% and is currently trading at ₹159.45. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have gained 299.27%, reaching ₹159.45. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|3 Months
|29.36%
|6 Months
|97.76%
|YTD
|93.88%
|1 Year
|299.27%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.13
|Support 1
|156.43
|Resistance 2
|164.17
|Support 2
|154.77
|Resistance 3
|165.83
|Support 3
|151.73
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 17.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1955 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹162.5 & ₹157.4 yesterday to end at ₹159.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend