NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at ₹113.85, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹114.9

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹115.9 and closed at ₹115.05. The high for the day was ₹117.75 and the low was ₹114.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹20682.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1005347 shares traded.
NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Brigade Enterprises
|925.55
|14.3
|1.57
|1107.65
|446.0
|21361.69
|Swan Energy
|663.35
|12.8
|1.97
|782.55
|193.0
|17506.93
|NBCC India
|113.85
|-1.05
|-0.91
|176.5
|30.96
|20493.0
|IRCON International
|222.0
|-3.45
|-1.53
|280.9
|52.2
|20879.45
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1065.5
|0.55
|0.05
|1161.55
|485.0
|17308.64
NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of ₹112.7 and a high of ₹118.75 on the current day.
NBCC (India) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
NBCC (India) Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 30.95, and the 52-week high price was 176.85. The stock has shown significant price movement within the past year, indicating volatility and potential opportunities for investors.
NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|112.02
|10 Days
|113.63
|20 Days
|123.89
|50 Days
|124.83
|100 Days
|100.24
|300 Days
|74.67
NBCC India share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.96%
|3 Months
|44.32%
|6 Months
|99.83%
|YTD
|40.77%
|1 Year
|258.75%
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹115.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume was 1,005,347 shares with a closing price of ₹115.05.
