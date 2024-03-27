Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.50 0.13%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,603.00 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.00 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.40 0.22%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at 113.85, down -0.91% from yesterday's 114.9
BackBack

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at ₹113.85, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹114.9

11 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 114.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.85 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 115.9 and closed at 115.05. The high for the day was 117.75 and the low was 114.05. The market capitalization stood at 20682.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 176.5 and the 52-week low was 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1005347 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:30:05 PM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India closed today at ₹113.85, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹114.9

Today, NBCC India stock closed at 113.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.91% compared to the previous day's closing price of 114.9. The net change was a decrease of 1.05.

27 Mar 2024, 06:17:15 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Brigade Enterprises925.5514.31.571107.65446.021361.69
Swan Energy663.3512.81.97782.55193.017506.93
NBCC India113.85-1.05-0.91176.530.9620493.0
IRCON International222.0-3.45-1.53280.952.220879.45
Kalpataru Projects International1065.50.550.051161.55485.017308.64
27 Mar 2024, 05:30:46 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of 112.7 and a high of 118.75 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:19:13 PM IST

NBCC (India) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

NBCC (India) Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 30.95, and the 52-week high price was 176.85. The stock has shown significant price movement within the past year, indicating volatility and potential opportunities for investors.

27 Mar 2024, 03:00:08 PM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹114.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹114.9

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 114.5 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:32:14 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Brigade Enterprises921.059.81.081107.65446.021257.83
Swan Energy664.2513.72.11782.55193.017530.69
NBCC India115.70.80.7176.530.9620826.0
IRCON International225.15-0.3-0.13280.952.221175.71
Kalpataru Projects International1056.6-8.35-0.781161.55485.017164.06
27 Mar 2024, 02:23:12 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹116.3, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹114.9

NBCC India stock is currently trading at 116.3, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:10:08 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock's low price today was 115.55, and the high price was 118.75.

27 Mar 2024, 01:43:43 PM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹116.5, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹114.9

NBCC India stock is currently priced at 116.5, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42:45 PM IST

NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:31:55 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days112.02
10 Days113.63
20 Days123.89
50 Days124.83
100 Days100.24
300 Days74.67
27 Mar 2024, 01:12:05 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between a low of 115.55 and a high of 118.75 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:01:38 PM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹116.45, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹114.9

Currently, the stock price of NBCC India is 116.45, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:52:44 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:33:25 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Brigade Enterprises936.4525.22.771107.65446.021613.27
Swan Energy646.9-3.65-0.56782.55193.017072.79
NBCC India116.41.51.31176.530.9620952.0
IRCON International225.05-0.4-0.18280.952.221166.31
Kalpataru Projects International1059.1-5.85-0.551161.55485.017204.67
27 Mar 2024, 12:23:05 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹116.6, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹114.9

The current data shows that NBCC India stock is priced at 116.6 with a percent change of 1.48, resulting in a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:10:04 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NBCC India stock reached a low of 115.55 and a high of 118.75.

27 Mar 2024, 11:53:17 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1112
Hold1110
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
27 Mar 2024, 11:40:10 AM IST

NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹116.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹114.9

NBCC India stock is currently trading at 116.2, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 11:30:35 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Brigade Enterprises937.426.152.871107.65446.021635.19
Swan Energy648.15-2.4-0.37782.55193.017105.78
NBCC India116.451.551.35176.530.9620961.0
IRCON International223.9-1.55-0.69280.952.221058.15
Kalpataru Projects International1068.43.450.321161.55485.017355.75
27 Mar 2024, 11:13:51 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock's low price for the day was 115.55, while the high price reached was 118.75.

27 Mar 2024, 11:00:02 AM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹116.4, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹114.9

The current price of NBCC India stock is 116.4, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:31:42 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Brigade Enterprises932.3521.12.321107.65446.021518.64
Swan Energy649.75-0.8-0.12782.55193.017148.01
NBCC India116.551.651.44176.530.9620979.0
IRCON International223.85-1.6-0.71280.952.221053.44
Kalpataru Projects International1069.94.950.461161.55485.017380.11
27 Mar 2024, 10:22:09 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹116.5, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹114.9

NBCC India stock is currently priced at 116.5, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:13:13 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of NBCC India reached a high of 118.75 and a low of 115.55 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 09:52:44 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:40:56 AM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹116.8, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹114.9

NBCC India stock is currently priced at 116.8, with a percent change of 1.65% and a net change of 1.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may view this as a positive sign for the company's performance.

27 Mar 2024, 09:30:01 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.96%
3 Months44.32%
6 Months99.83%
YTD40.77%
1 Year258.75%
27 Mar 2024, 09:03:39 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹114.9, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹115.05

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 114.9 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:02:19 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹115.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume was 1,005,347 shares with a closing price of 115.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie