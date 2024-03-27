NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at 113.85, down -0.91% from yesterday's 114.9

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹115.9 and closed at ₹115.05. The high for the day was ₹117.75 and the low was ₹114.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹20682.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1005347 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, NBCC India stock closed at ₹113.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.91% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹114.9. The net change was a decrease of ₹1.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Brigade Enterprises
|925.55
|14.3
|1.57
|1107.65
|446.0
|21361.69
|Swan Energy
|663.35
|12.8
|1.97
|782.55
|193.0
|17506.93
|NBCC India
|113.85
|-1.05
|-0.91
|176.5
|30.96
|20493.0
|IRCON International
|222.0
|-3.45
|-1.53
|280.9
|52.2
|20879.45
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1065.5
|0.55
|0.05
|1161.55
|485.0
|17308.64
The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of ₹112.7 and a high of ₹118.75 on the current day.
NBCC (India) Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 30.95, and the 52-week high price was 176.85. The stock has shown significant price movement within the past year, indicating volatility and potential opportunities for investors.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹114.5 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Brigade Enterprises
|921.05
|9.8
|1.08
|1107.65
|446.0
|21257.83
|Swan Energy
|664.25
|13.7
|2.11
|782.55
|193.0
|17530.69
|NBCC India
|115.7
|0.8
|0.7
|176.5
|30.96
|20826.0
|IRCON International
|225.15
|-0.3
|-0.13
|280.9
|52.2
|21175.71
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1056.6
|-8.35
|-0.78
|1161.55
|485.0
|17164.06
NBCC India stock is currently trading at ₹116.3, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NBCC India stock's low price today was ₹115.55, and the high price was ₹118.75.
NBCC India stock is currently priced at ₹116.5, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|112.02
|10 Days
|113.63
|20 Days
|123.89
|50 Days
|124.83
|100 Days
|100.24
|300 Days
|74.67
NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹115.55 and a high of ₹118.75 on the current day.
Currently, the stock price of NBCC India is ₹116.45, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Brigade Enterprises
|936.45
|25.2
|2.77
|1107.65
|446.0
|21613.27
|Swan Energy
|646.9
|-3.65
|-0.56
|782.55
|193.0
|17072.79
|NBCC India
|116.4
|1.5
|1.31
|176.5
|30.96
|20952.0
|IRCON International
|225.05
|-0.4
|-0.18
|280.9
|52.2
|21166.31
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1059.1
|-5.85
|-0.55
|1161.55
|485.0
|17204.67
The current data shows that NBCC India stock is priced at ₹116.6 with a percent change of 1.48, resulting in a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Today, NBCC India stock reached a low of ₹115.55 and a high of ₹118.75.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India stock is currently trading at ₹116.2, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Brigade Enterprises
|937.4
|26.15
|2.87
|1107.65
|446.0
|21635.19
|Swan Energy
|648.15
|-2.4
|-0.37
|782.55
|193.0
|17105.78
|NBCC India
|116.45
|1.55
|1.35
|176.5
|30.96
|20961.0
|IRCON International
|223.9
|-1.55
|-0.69
|280.9
|52.2
|21058.15
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1068.4
|3.45
|0.32
|1161.55
|485.0
|17355.75
NBCC India stock's low price for the day was ₹115.55, while the high price reached was ₹118.75.
The current price of NBCC India stock is ₹116.4, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Brigade Enterprises
|932.35
|21.1
|2.32
|1107.65
|446.0
|21518.64
|Swan Energy
|649.75
|-0.8
|-0.12
|782.55
|193.0
|17148.01
|NBCC India
|116.55
|1.65
|1.44
|176.5
|30.96
|20979.0
|IRCON International
|223.85
|-1.6
|-0.71
|280.9
|52.2
|21053.44
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1069.9
|4.95
|0.46
|1161.55
|485.0
|17380.11
NBCC India stock is currently priced at ₹116.5, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The stock of NBCC India reached a high of ₹118.75 and a low of ₹115.55 on the current trading day.
NBCC India stock is currently priced at ₹116.8, with a percent change of 1.65% and a net change of 1.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may view this as a positive sign for the company's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.96%
|3 Months
|44.32%
|6 Months
|99.83%
|YTD
|40.77%
|1 Year
|258.75%
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹114.9 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume was 1,005,347 shares with a closing price of ₹115.05.
