NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 148.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 149.15, reached a high of 149.9, and a low of 144.35 before closing at 148.65. The market capitalization stood at 26,244.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a 52-week low of 38.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 891,070 shares for NBCC India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.08Support 1143.48
Resistance 2152.27Support 2141.07
Resistance 3154.68Support 3137.88
27 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 27.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
27 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18673 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

27 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹148.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 149.9 & 144.35 yesterday to end at 148.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

