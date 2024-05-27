NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹149.15, reached a high of ₹149.9, and a low of ₹144.35 before closing at ₹148.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,244.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a 52-week low of ₹38.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 891,070 shares for NBCC India.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.08
|Support 1
|143.48
|Resistance 2
|152.27
|Support 2
|141.07
|Resistance 3
|154.68
|Support 3
|137.88
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 27.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹149.9 & ₹144.35 yesterday to end at ₹148.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend