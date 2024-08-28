NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹187 and closed at ₹177.65, experiencing a high of ₹194 and a low of ₹186.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹34,803 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹198.25 and ₹49.06, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,962,212 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: By 12 PM today, the volume of shares traded for NBCC India surged by 617.71% compared to yesterday. The stock price was at ₹208.15, marking a 17.17% increase. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India reached a high of 205.0 and a low of 194.6 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, showing significant upward movement. Traders are advised to assess overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider tightening their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|208.17
|Support 1
|197.77
|Resistance 2
|211.78
|Support 2
|190.98
|Resistance 3
|218.57
|Support 3
|187.37
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|180.35
|10 Days
|179.81
|20 Days
|178.45
|50 Days
|175.21
|100 Days
|154.29
|300 Days
|127.89
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at ₹203.3 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹182.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the trading volume of NBCC India has surged by 240.98% compared to the previous day, with the price reaching ₹198.75, marking an 11.88% increase. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India reached a peak of 196.5 and a low of 188.0 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, showing signs of bullish momentum. Traders are advised to assess overbought conditions on the hourly timeframe and consider tightening their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.23
|Support 1
|190.73
|Resistance 2
|202.12
|Support 2
|185.12
|Resistance 3
|207.73
|Support 3
|182.23
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹194 & ₹186.35 yesterday to end at ₹193.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend