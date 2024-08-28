Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:48 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 14.44 %. The stock closed at 177.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.3 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 187 and closed at 177.65, experiencing a high of 194 and a low of 186.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 34,803 crore. The 52-week high and low were 198.25 and 49.06, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,962,212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 12:48 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 617.71% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: By 12 PM today, the volume of shares traded for NBCC India surged by 617.71% compared to yesterday. The stock price was at 208.15, marking a 17.17% increase. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

28 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India reached a high of 205.0 and a low of 194.6 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, showing significant upward movement. Traders are advised to assess overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider tightening their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1208.17Support 1197.77
Resistance 2211.78Support 2190.98
Resistance 3218.57Support 3187.37
28 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days180.35
10 Days179.81
20 Days178.45
50 Days175.21
100 Days154.29
300 Days127.89
28 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹203.3, up 14.44% from yesterday's ₹177.65

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India share price is at 203.3 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 182.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

28 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 240.98% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the trading volume of NBCC India has surged by 240.98% compared to the previous day, with the price reaching 198.75, marking an 11.88% increase. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

28 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India reached a peak of 196.5 and a low of 188.0 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, showing signs of bullish momentum. Traders are advised to assess overbought conditions on the hourly timeframe and consider tightening their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.23Support 1190.73
Resistance 2202.12Support 2185.12
Resistance 3207.73Support 3182.23
28 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹177.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 194 & 186.35 yesterday to end at 193.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

