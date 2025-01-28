NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹89.94 and closed at ₹91.31, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹89.94 and a low of ₹86.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹24,656.40 crore, the company's performance reflects its stability in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹64.32, with a trading volume of 565,093 shares on the BSE.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|90.56
|Support 1
|87.11
|Resistance 2
|91.98
|Support 2
|85.08
|Resistance 3
|94.01
|Support 3
|83.66
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹121.0, 35.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 574 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹89.94 & ₹86.50 yesterday to end at ₹89.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend