NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 158 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.15 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India opened at 158.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 163 and a low of 155.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 28,467.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 176.5 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,614,702 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 17.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
28 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37188 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1614 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹158 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 163 & 155.1 yesterday to end at 158. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

