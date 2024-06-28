NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹158.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹163 and a low of ₹155.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹28,467.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,614,702 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 17.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1614 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹163 & ₹155.1 yesterday to end at ₹158. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend