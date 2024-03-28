NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at ₹119.05, up 4.89% from yesterday's ₹113.5

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹116, closed at ₹114.9, with a high of ₹118.75 and a low of ₹112.7. The market capitalization was ₹20,493.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,176,367 shares traded.
NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India closed today at ₹119.05, up 4.89% from yesterday's ₹113.5
Today, NBCC India stock closed at ₹119.05, showing a 4.89% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹113.50. The net change was ₹5.55.
NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRCON International
|218.9
|-3.45
|-1.55
|280.9
|52.2
|20587.89
|Brigade Enterprises
|934.15
|10.9
|1.18
|1107.65
|446.0
|21560.18
|NBCC India
|119.05
|5.55
|4.89
|176.5
|30.96
|21429.0
|Swan Energy
|667.1
|2.95
|0.44
|782.55
|193.0
|17605.9
|KEC International
|694.0
|14.85
|2.19
|769.0
|443.25
|17841.93
NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range
NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between ₹114.5 (low) and ₹119.15 (high) on the current day.
NBCC (India) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week high for NBCC (India) Ltd stock is Rs. 176.85, while the 52-week low is Rs. 31.40. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with a wide range of trading opportunities for investors.
NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹118.2, up 4.14% from yesterday's ₹113.5
The stock price of NBCC India is currently at ₹118.2, which represents a 4.14% increase. The net change is 4.7 points.
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹119.15, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹113.5
The current data shows that the stock price of NBCC India is ₹119.15, with a percent change of 4.98, resulting in a net change of 5.65. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards NBCC India.
NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range
Today, NBCC India stock reached a low of ₹114.5 and a high of ₹119.15.
NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹119.15, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹113.5
The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹119.15 with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|112.71
|10 Days
|113.02
|20 Days
|122.47
|50 Days
|125.28
|100 Days
|100.73
|300 Days
|75.02
NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹119.15, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹113.5
The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹119.15, reflecting a 4.98% increase. The net change is 5.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, NBCC India stock has shown a significant increase in value.
NBCC India Live Updates
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹119.15, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹113.5
Today, the stock price of NBCC India is ₹119.15, which represents a 4.98% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 5.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
NBCC India share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹118.95, up 4.8% from yesterday's ₹113.5
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹118.95, with a percent change of 4.8% and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹118.1, up 4.05% from yesterday's ₹113.5
NBCC India stock is currently trading at ₹118.1, with a percentage change of 4.05% and a net change of 4.6. The stock has seen a positive movement, indicating potential bullish momentum. Investors may view this as a buying opportunity as the stock price has increased.
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹116.35, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹113.5
NBCC India stock is currently trading at ₹116.35, showing a percent change of 2.51 and a net change of 2.85.
NBCC India Live Updates
NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹115.8, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹113.5
As of the current data, NBCC India stock is priced at ₹115.8, showing a 2.03% increase. The net change is 2.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.7%
|3 Months
|39.98%
|6 Months
|93.19%
|YTD
|39.06%
|1 Year
|264.63%
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹113.85, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹114.9
The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹113.85 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹114.9 on last trading day
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,176,367 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹114.90.
