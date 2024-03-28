Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at 119.05, up 4.89% from yesterday's 113.5

12 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 4.89 %. The stock closed at 113.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.05 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 116, closed at 114.9, with a high of 118.75 and a low of 112.7. The market capitalization was 20,493.0 crore. The 52-week high was 176.5 and the 52-week low was 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,176,367 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India closed today at ₹119.05, up 4.89% from yesterday's ₹113.5

Today, NBCC India stock closed at 119.05, showing a 4.89% increase from the previous day's closing price of 113.50. The net change was 5.55.

28 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRCON International218.9-3.45-1.55280.952.220587.89
Brigade Enterprises934.1510.91.181107.65446.021560.18
NBCC India119.055.554.89176.530.9621429.0
Swan Energy667.12.950.44782.55193.017605.9
KEC International694.014.852.19769.0443.2517841.93
28 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between 114.5 (low) and 119.15 (high) on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST NBCC (India) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week high for NBCC (India) Ltd stock is Rs. 176.85, while the 52-week low is Rs. 31.40. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with a wide range of trading opportunities for investors.

28 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹118.2, up 4.14% from yesterday's ₹113.5

The stock price of NBCC India is currently at 118.2, which represents a 4.14% increase. The net change is 4.7 points.

28 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRCON International221.65-0.7-0.31280.952.220846.53
Brigade Enterprises929.055.80.631107.65446.021442.47
NBCC India119.155.654.98176.530.9621447.0
Swan Energy655.55-8.6-1.29782.55193.017301.08
KEC International693.514.352.11769.0443.2517829.08
28 Mar 2024, 02:20 PM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹119.15, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹113.5

The current data shows that the stock price of NBCC India is 119.15, with a percent change of 4.98, resulting in a net change of 5.65. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards NBCC India.

Click here for NBCC India Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 02:13 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NBCC India stock reached a low of 114.5 and a high of 119.15.

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹119.15, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹113.5

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is 119.15 with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:33 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days112.71
10 Days113.02
20 Days122.47
50 Days125.28
100 Days100.73
300 Days75.02
28 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹119.15, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹113.5

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is 119.15, reflecting a 4.98% increase. The net change is 5.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, NBCC India stock has shown a significant increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 12:51 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRCON International223.050.70.31280.952.220978.2
Brigade Enterprises918.8-4.45-0.481107.65446.021205.9
NBCC India119.155.654.98176.530.9621447.0
Swan Energy655.3-8.85-1.33782.55193.017294.48
KEC International680.851.70.25769.0443.2517503.86
28 Mar 2024, 12:22 PM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹119.15, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹113.5

Today, the stock price of NBCC India is 119.15, which represents a 4.98% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 5.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock's low price today was 114.5 and the high price was 119.15.

28 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1112
Hold1110
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
28 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹118.95, up 4.8% from yesterday's ₹113.5

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 118.95, with a percent change of 4.8% and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRCON International221.7-0.65-0.29280.952.220851.23
Brigade Enterprises915.9-7.35-0.81107.65446.021138.97
NBCC India118.34.84.23176.530.9621294.0
Swan Energy657.1-7.05-1.06782.55193.017341.99
KEC International682.153.00.44769.0443.2517537.28
28 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between a low of 114.5 and a high of 118.4.

28 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹118.1, up 4.05% from yesterday's ₹113.5

NBCC India stock is currently trading at 118.1, with a percentage change of 4.05% and a net change of 4.6. The stock has seen a positive movement, indicating potential bullish momentum. Investors may view this as a buying opportunity as the stock price has increased.

28 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRCON International220.85-1.5-0.67280.952.220771.29
Brigade Enterprises917.1-6.15-0.671107.65446.021166.67
NBCC India115.652.151.89176.530.9620817.0
Swan Energy658.0-6.15-0.93782.55193.017365.74
KEC International681.42.250.33769.0443.2517518.0
28 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹116.35, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹113.5

NBCC India stock is currently trading at 116.35, showing a percent change of 2.51 and a net change of 2.85.

28 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of 114.5 and a high of 116.7 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹115.8, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹113.5

As of the current data, NBCC India stock is priced at 115.8, showing a 2.03% increase. The net change is 2.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.7%
3 Months39.98%
6 Months93.19%
YTD39.06%
1 Year264.63%
28 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹113.85, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹114.9

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is 113.85 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹114.9 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,176,367 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 114.90.

