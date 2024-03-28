NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at 119.05, up 4.89% from yesterday's 113.5

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹116, closed at ₹114.9, with a high of ₹118.75 and a low of ₹112.7. The market capitalization was ₹20,493.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,176,367 shares traded.
Today, NBCC India stock closed at ₹119.05, showing a 4.89% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹113.50. The net change was ₹5.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRCON International
|218.9
|-3.45
|-1.55
|280.9
|52.2
|20587.89
|Brigade Enterprises
|934.15
|10.9
|1.18
|1107.65
|446.0
|21560.18
|NBCC India
|119.05
|5.55
|4.89
|176.5
|30.96
|21429.0
|Swan Energy
|667.1
|2.95
|0.44
|782.55
|193.0
|17605.9
|KEC International
|694.0
|14.85
|2.19
|769.0
|443.25
|17841.93
NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between ₹114.5 (low) and ₹119.15 (high) on the current day.
The 52-week high for NBCC (India) Ltd stock is Rs. 176.85, while the 52-week low is Rs. 31.40. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with a wide range of trading opportunities for investors.
Today, NBCC India stock reached a low of ₹114.5 and a high of ₹119.15.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|112.71
|10 Days
|113.02
|20 Days
|122.47
|50 Days
|125.28
|100 Days
|100.73
|300 Days
|75.02
NBCC India stock's low price today was ₹114.5 and the high price was ₹119.15.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Today, NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹114.5 and a high of ₹118.4.
The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of ₹114.5 and a high of ₹116.7 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.7%
|3 Months
|39.98%
|6 Months
|93.19%
|YTD
|39.06%
|1 Year
|264.63%
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,176,367 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹114.90.
