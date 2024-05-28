NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹146.75 and closed at ₹145.8 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹148.85, while the low was ₹143.5. The market cap stood at ₹26,109.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,899,606 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has dropped by -0.45% and is currently trading at ₹144.40. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 246.18% to reach ₹144.40. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.87%
|3 Months
|0.25%
|6 Months
|125.76%
|YTD
|77.87%
|1 Year
|246.18%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.15
|Support 1
|142.9
|Resistance 2
|151.1
|Support 2
|140.6
|Resistance 3
|153.4
|Support 3
|137.65
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 27.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1899 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹148.85 & ₹143.5 yesterday to end at ₹145.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend