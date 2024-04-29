Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 4.88 %. The stock closed at 136.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.9 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 138 and closed at 136.25. The stock reached a high of 144.7 and a low of 137.65 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 25,803.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 37.51. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,596,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:50:34 PM IST

NBCC India share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 66.19% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of NBCC India by 12 AM is 66.19% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 143.15, up by 5.06%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:37:07 PM IST

NBCC India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 145.03 and 142.38 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 142.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 145.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1143.73Support 1142.18
Resistance 2144.62Support 2141.52
Resistance 3145.28Support 3140.63
29 Apr 2024, 12:25:34 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days126.31
10 Days130.01
20 Days126.15
50 Days129.21
100 Days111.14
300 Days83.08
29 Apr 2024, 12:23:48 PM IST

NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:14:29 PM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹142.9, up 4.88% from yesterday's ₹136.25

The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 139.42 & second resistance of 142.68 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 146.87. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 146.87 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

29 Apr 2024, 11:46:27 AM IST

NBCC India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 267.61% higher than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded by 11 AM is 267.61% higher than yesterday, with the price at 143.6, up by 5.39%. Both volume and price are key indicators for studying market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:40:31 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 144.3 and 139.8 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 139.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 144.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1145.03Support 1142.38
Resistance 2146.17Support 2140.87
Resistance 3147.68Support 3139.73
29 Apr 2024, 11:22:54 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹136.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 144.7 & 137.65 yesterday to end at 136.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

