NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Day

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹138 and closed at ₹136.25. The stock reached a high of ₹144.7 and a low of ₹137.65 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹25,803.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹37.51. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,596,658 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of NBCC India by 12 AM is 66.19% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹143.15, up by 5.06%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 145.03 and 142.38 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 142.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 145.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.73
|Support 1
|142.18
|Resistance 2
|144.62
|Support 2
|141.52
|Resistance 3
|145.28
|Support 3
|140.63
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|126.31
|10 Days
|130.01
|20 Days
|126.15
|50 Days
|129.21
|100 Days
|111.14
|300 Days
|83.08
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹139.42 & second resistance of ₹142.68 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹146.87. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹146.87 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The volume of NBCC India traded by 11 AM is 267.61% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹143.6, up by 5.39%. Both volume and price are key indicators for studying market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 144.3 and 139.8 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 139.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 144.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.03
|Support 1
|142.38
|Resistance 2
|146.17
|Support 2
|140.87
|Resistance 3
|147.68
|Support 3
|139.73
The stock traded in the range of ₹144.7 & ₹137.65 yesterday to end at ₹136.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!