NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹187 and closed at ₹177.65. The stock reached a high of ₹209.75 and a low of ₹186.35, with a trading volume of 21,516,331 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization stood at ₹35,262 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹198.25, while the 52-week low is ₹49.06.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.58
|Support 1
|184.03
|Resistance 2
|220.44
|Support 2
|173.34
|Resistance 3
|231.13
|Support 3
|160.48
NBCC India Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 403 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.75 & ₹186.35 yesterday to end at ₹195.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend