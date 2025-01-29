NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹88.24 and closed at ₹89.02, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹90.10 and a low of ₹84.97 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹24,051.60 crores, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹139.83 and above its 52-week low of ₹70.10. A total of 452,409 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹89.79 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹92.54. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹92.54 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 2.86%, currently trading at ₹89.53. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have seen a price increase of 2.77%, reaching ₹89.53. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.51%
|3 Months
|-1.96%
|6 Months
|-29.29%
|YTD
|-6.39%
|1 Year
|2.77%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|89.79
|Support 1
|84.61
|Resistance 2
|92.54
|Support 2
|82.18
|Resistance 3
|94.97
|Support 3
|79.43
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹121.0, 39.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹90.10 & ₹84.97 yesterday to end at ₹86.98. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend