NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 3.42 %. The stock closed at 87.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.02 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 88.24 and closed at 89.02, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 90.10 and a low of 84.97 during the session. With a market capitalization of 24,051.60 crores, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 139.83 and above its 52-week low of 70.10. A total of 452,409 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:32 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹90.02, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹87.04

NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 89.79 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 92.54. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 92.54 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 2.86%, currently trading at 89.53. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have seen a price increase of 2.77%, reaching 89.53. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.51%
3 Months-1.96%
6 Months-29.29%
YTD-6.39%
1 Year2.77%
29 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 189.79Support 184.61
Resistance 292.54Support 282.18
Resistance 394.97Support 379.43
29 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 121.0, 39.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2221
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
29 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13667 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹89.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 90.10 & 84.97 yesterday to end at 86.98. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

