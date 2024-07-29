NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹176.05, closed at ₹175.35, with a high of ₹179.8 and a low of ₹174. The market capitalization was ₹31,428.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹198.25 and the 52-week low was ₹41.4. The BSE volume was 1,847,712 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 24.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1847 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179.8 & ₹174 yesterday to end at ₹174.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.