NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -4.31 %. The stock closed at 145.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 146.95 and closed at 145.05. The high for the day was 146.95 and the low was 137.4. The market capitalization stood at 24,984.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 176.5 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,742,217 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 24.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
29 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18367 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1899 k.

29 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹145.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 146.95 & 137.4 yesterday to end at 145.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

