NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹146.95 and closed at ₹145.05. The high for the day was ₹146.95 and the low was ₹137.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,984.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,742,217 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 24.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1899 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹146.95 & ₹137.4 yesterday to end at ₹145.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend