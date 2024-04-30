Active Stocks
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at ₹139.65, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹142.3

41 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 142.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.65 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 138, reached a high of 144.7, and a low of 137.65 before closing at 136.25. The market capitalization stood at 25,614.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a low of 37.51. The BSE volume for the day was 2,387,975 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01:07 PM IST

NBCC India share price update : Shareholding information

NBCC India has a 6.95% MF holding & 4.33% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.15% in december to 6.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.46% in december to 4.33% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:31:32 PM IST

NBCC India share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

NBCC India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.37%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 12.09%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 20.95%.

30 Apr 2024, 07:06:07 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today : Financial performance

NBCC India has achieved an EPS growth of 2.60% and a revenue growth of 2.68% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue stood at 91736.92 cr, which is 4.79% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 28.45% and a profit decline of -3.87% in quarter 4.

30 Apr 2024, 06:31:42 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 24.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

30 Apr 2024, 06:05:19 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 1.86% to reach 139.65, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and IRCON International are all declining, whereas Brigade Enterprises are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
L&T Technology Services4640.8-72.9-1.555884.953670.049076.76
IRB Infrastructure Developers67.97-0.95-1.3873.024.9741047.08
NBCC India139.65-2.65-1.86176.538.125137.0
IRCON International250.5-4.45-1.75280.974.9823559.92
Brigade Enterprises1032.418.051.781107.65497.123827.79
30 Apr 2024, 05:35:52 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock's low price today was 139.05, while the high price reached 143.45.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48:34 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India closed today at ₹139.65, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹142.3

NBCC India share price closed the day at 139.65 - a 1.86% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 142.45 , 145.05 , 146.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 138.2 , 136.55 , 133.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:47:41 PM IST

NBCC India share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -68.70% lower than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded by 3 PM is down by 68.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 139.65, showing a decrease of 1.86%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:36:00 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:15:57 PM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹139.75, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹142.3

NBCC India share price is at 139.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.47 and 145.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:57:46 PM IST

NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:56:42 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

30 Apr 2024, 02:52:10 PM IST

NBCC India share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -71.40% lower than yesterday

By 2 PM, the volume of NBCC India traded had decreased by 71.40% compared to yesterday. The price was 140.15, showing a decrease of 1.51%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:33:02 PM IST

NBCC India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 141.52 and 140.72 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 140.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 141.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 02:13:21 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 25.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

30 Apr 2024, 02:02:20 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹141, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹142.3

NBCC India share price is at 141 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.47 and 145.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:45:02 PM IST

NBCC India share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -71.73% lower than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded until 1 PM is down by 71.73% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 141.3, showing a decrease of 0.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:33:49 PM IST

NBCC India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 141.2 and 140.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 140.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 01:04:31 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock's low price on the current day was 139.9, while the high price was 143.45.

30 Apr 2024, 12:46:28 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is -73.00% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of NBCC India until 12 AM has decreased by 73.00% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 141.15, showing a decrease of 0.81%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:38:38 PM IST

NBCC India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India reached a peak of 141.0 and a low of 140.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 140.6 and 140.95, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 12:26:01 PM IST

NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

30 Apr 2024, 12:12:31 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹140.65, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹142.3

NBCC India share price is at 140.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.47 and 145.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:52:59 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -72.40% lower than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded by 11 AM is down by 72.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 140.8, a decrease of 1.05%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a continued decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:38:44 AM IST

NBCC India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 141.6 and 139.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 139.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 11:27:20 AM IST

NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹140.2, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹142.3

NBCC India share price is at 140.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.47 and 145.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:17:14 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of NBCC India dropped by 1.65% to reach 139.95, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed trends. While L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and IRCON International are declining, Brigade Enterprises is experiencing an uptick. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.43% and 0.37% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 10:47:12 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -59.25% lower than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded up to 10 AM is 59.25% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 140.2, a decrease of 1.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price increase with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:35:45 AM IST

NBCC India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India touched a high of 142.2 & a low of 140.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 10:16:00 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:50:50 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 0.67% to reach 141.35, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed trend. L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and IRCON International are experiencing declines, whereas Brigade Enterprises is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.29% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 09:35:47 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹140.5, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹142.3

NBCC India share price is at 140.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.47 and 145.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:22:22 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of NBCC India has decreased by -0.67% and is currently trading at 141.35. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has increased by 261.70% to 141.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.54%
3 Months7.84%
6 Months111.85%
YTD74.31%
1 Year261.7%
30 Apr 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

NBCC India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 08:36:05 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 26.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

30 Apr 2024, 08:19:21 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today : NBCC India volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17741 k

The trading volume yesterday was 187.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02:20 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹136.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 144.7 & 137.65 yesterday to end at 136.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

