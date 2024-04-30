NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at 139.65, down -1.86% from yesterday's 142.3

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹138, reached a high of ₹144.7, and a low of ₹137.65 before closing at ₹136.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,614.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a low of ₹37.51. The BSE volume for the day was 2,387,975 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India has a 6.95% MF holding & 4.33% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.15% in december to 6.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.46% in december to 4.33% in march quarter.
NBCC India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.37%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 12.09%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 20.95%.
NBCC India has achieved an EPS growth of 2.60% and a revenue growth of 2.68% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue stood at 91736.92 cr, which is 4.79% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 28.45% and a profit decline of -3.87% in quarter 4.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 24.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 1.86% to reach ₹139.65, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and IRCON International are all declining, whereas Brigade Enterprises are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4640.8
|-72.9
|-1.55
|5884.95
|3670.0
|49076.76
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|67.97
|-0.95
|-1.38
|73.0
|24.97
|41047.08
|NBCC India
|139.65
|-2.65
|-1.86
|176.5
|38.1
|25137.0
|IRCON International
|250.5
|-4.45
|-1.75
|280.9
|74.98
|23559.92
|Brigade Enterprises
|1032.4
|18.05
|1.78
|1107.65
|497.1
|23827.79
NBCC India stock's low price today was ₹139.05, while the high price reached ₹143.45.
NBCC India share price closed the day at ₹139.65 - a 1.86% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 142.45 , 145.05 , 146.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 138.2 , 136.55 , 133.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of NBCC India traded by 3 PM is down by 68.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹139.65, showing a decrease of 1.86%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
NBCC India share price is at ₹139.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.47 and ₹145.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|126.31
|10 Days
|130.01
|20 Days
|126.15
|50 Days
|129.21
|100 Days
|111.14
|300 Days
|83.30
By 2 PM, the volume of NBCC India traded had decreased by 71.40% compared to yesterday. The price was ₹140.15, showing a decrease of 1.51%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the 141.52 and 140.72 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 140.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 141.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.6
|Support 1
|140.7
|Resistance 2
|142.05
|Support 2
|140.25
|Resistance 3
|142.5
|Support 3
|139.8
NBCC India share price is at ₹141 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.47 and ₹145.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of NBCC India traded until 1 PM is down by 71.73% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹141.3, showing a decrease of 0.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the 141.2 and 140.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 140.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.52
|Support 1
|140.72
|Resistance 2
|141.88
|Support 2
|140.28
|Resistance 3
|142.32
|Support 3
|139.92
NBCC India stock's low price on the current day was ₹139.9, while the high price was ₹143.45.
The trading volume of NBCC India until 12 AM has decreased by 73.00% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹141.15, showing a decrease of 0.81%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
NBCC India reached a peak of 141.0 and a low of 140.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 140.6 and 140.95, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.2
|Support 1
|140.3
|Resistance 2
|141.55
|Support 2
|139.75
|Resistance 3
|142.1
|Support 3
|139.4
NBCC India share price is at ₹140.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.47 and ₹145.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of NBCC India traded by 11 AM is down by 72.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹140.8, a decrease of 1.05%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a continued decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 141.6 and 139.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 139.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.6
|Support 1
|139.9
|Resistance 2
|140.95
|Support 2
|139.55
|Resistance 3
|141.3
|Support 3
|139.2
NBCC India share price is at ₹140.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.47 and ₹145.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, the share price of NBCC India dropped by 1.65% to reach ₹139.95, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed trends. While L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and IRCON International are declining, Brigade Enterprises is experiencing an uptick. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.43% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4684.0
|-29.7
|-0.63
|5884.95
|3670.0
|49533.6
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|67.9
|-1.02
|-1.48
|73.0
|24.97
|41004.81
|NBCC India
|139.95
|-2.35
|-1.65
|176.5
|38.1
|25191.0
|IRCON International
|248.95
|-6.0
|-2.35
|280.9
|74.98
|23414.14
|Brigade Enterprises
|1027.05
|12.7
|1.25
|1107.65
|497.1
|23704.31
The volume of NBCC India traded up to 10 AM is 59.25% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹140.2, a decrease of 1.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price increase with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NBCC India touched a high of 142.2 & a low of 140.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.6
|Support 1
|139.5
|Resistance 2
|142.95
|Support 2
|138.75
|Resistance 3
|143.7
|Support 3
|137.4
Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 0.67% to reach ₹141.35, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed trend. L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and IRCON International are experiencing declines, whereas Brigade Enterprises is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4705.0
|-8.7
|-0.18
|5884.95
|3670.0
|49755.68
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|68.77
|-0.15
|-0.22
|73.0
|24.97
|41530.2
|NBCC India
|141.35
|-0.95
|-0.67
|176.5
|38.1
|25443.0
|IRCON International
|250.5
|-4.45
|-1.75
|280.9
|74.98
|23559.92
|Brigade Enterprises
|1024.8
|10.45
|1.03
|1107.65
|497.1
|23652.38
NBCC India share price is at ₹140.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.47 and ₹145.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of NBCC India has decreased by -0.67% and is currently trading at ₹141.35. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has increased by 261.70% to ₹141.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.54%
|3 Months
|7.84%
|6 Months
|111.85%
|YTD
|74.31%
|1 Year
|261.7%
The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.52
|Support 1
|138.47
|Resistance 2
|148.63
|Support 2
|134.53
|Resistance 3
|152.57
|Support 3
|131.42
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 26.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 187.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹144.7 & ₹137.65 yesterday to end at ₹136.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
