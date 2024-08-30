Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 195.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.7 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at 197.8 and closed at 195.9. The stock reached a high of 205.65 and dipped to a low of 193.1. The company's market capitalization stood at 35,046 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 209.75 and a low of 49.06. The BSE trading volume for the day was 8,166,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1207.58Support 1184.03
Resistance 2220.44Support 2173.34
Resistance 3231.13Support 3160.48
30 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1111
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell1122
30 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26731 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 403 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹195.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 205.65 & 193.1 yesterday to end at 194.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

