NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹197.8 and closed at ₹195.9. The stock reached a high of ₹205.65 and dipped to a low of ₹193.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹35,046 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹209.75 and a low of ₹49.06. The BSE trading volume for the day was 8,166,422 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.58
|Support 1
|184.03
|Resistance 2
|220.44
|Support 2
|173.34
|Resistance 3
|231.13
|Support 3
|160.48
NBCC India Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 403 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹205.65 & ₹193.1 yesterday to end at ₹194.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend