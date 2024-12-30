NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹92.97 and closed slightly lower at ₹92.08. The stock reached a high of ₹93.99 and dipped to a low of ₹92.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹25,215.3 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹52. The trading volume on the BSE was 713,002 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 0.59%, currently trading at ₹92.85. Over the past year, NBCC India’s shares have seen a significant increase of 69.08%, reaching ₹92.85. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.82%
|3 Months
|-14.14%
|6 Months
|-10.75%
|YTD
|71.78%
|1 Year
|69.08%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|94.28
|Support 1
|92.42
|Resistance 2
|95.06
|Support 2
|91.34
|Resistance 3
|96.14
|Support 3
|90.56
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 17.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 713 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹93.99 & ₹92.1 yesterday to end at ₹93.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend