NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 5.60 %. The stock closed at 87.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.91 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 87.07 and closed slightly lower at 87.04. The stock reached a high of 93 and matched its opening low of 87.07. With a market capitalization of 24,753.60 crore, NBCC India has seen a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 70.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,023,859 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 121.0, 31.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy2221
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
30 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14001 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1023 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹87.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 93 & 87.07 yesterday to end at 91.91. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

