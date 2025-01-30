NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹87.07 and closed slightly lower at ₹87.04. The stock reached a high of ₹93 and matched its opening low of ₹87.07. With a market capitalization of ₹24,753.60 crore, NBCC India has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹70.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,023,859 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹121.0, 31.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1023 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹93 & ₹87.07 yesterday to end at ₹91.91. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.