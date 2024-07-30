NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹175.85 and closed at ₹174.6. The high for the day was ₹188.8, while the low was ₹173.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,768.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹198.25 and ₹41.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,459,825 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|193.1
|Support 1
|178.13
|Resistance 2
|198.43
|Support 2
|168.49
|Resistance 3
|208.07
|Support 3
|163.16
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 30.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹188.8 & ₹173.8 yesterday to end at ₹187.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend