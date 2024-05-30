NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹143.55 and closed at ₹138.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹145.85, while the low was ₹140.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹25,605.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,933,899 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.17
|Support 1
|140.07
|Resistance 2
|148.03
|Support 2
|137.83
|Resistance 3
|150.27
|Support 3
|134.97
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 26.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹145.85 & ₹140.75 yesterday to end at ₹138.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend