NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹93.26 and closed slightly higher at ₹93.40. The stock reached a high of ₹93.83 and a low of ₹87.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹23,808.6 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant disparity compared to its 52-week high of ₹139.83 and low of ₹52. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 985,213 shares.
31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹93.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹93.83 & ₹87.75 yesterday to end at ₹88.23. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend