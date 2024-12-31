Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -5.54 %. The stock closed at 93.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.23 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 93.26 and closed slightly higher at 93.40. The stock reached a high of 93.83 and a low of 87.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 23,808.6 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant disparity compared to its 52-week high of 139.83 and low of 52. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 985,213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹93.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 93.83 & 87.75 yesterday to end at 88.23. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.