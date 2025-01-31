NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹92.76 and closed at ₹91.91, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹93.74 and a low of ₹91.57 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹25,153.20 crore, NBCC India has experienced a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹70.10. The BSE volume for the day was 831,411 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|94.0
|Support 1
|91.91
|Resistance 2
|94.89
|Support 2
|90.71
|Resistance 3
|96.09
|Support 3
|89.82
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹121.0, 29.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 831 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹93.74 & ₹91.57 yesterday to end at ₹93.16. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.