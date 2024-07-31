NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Prices Dip in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹187.85 and closed at ₹187.6. The stock reached a high of ₹190.2 and a low of ₹184.05 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹33,219.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹198.25 and the 52-week low is ₹43.21. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,295,227 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹184.15, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹184.55
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹184.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹182.09 and ₹188.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹182.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 188.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by -0.54% and is currently trading at ₹183.55. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have gained 299.96% to reach ₹183.55. In comparison, Nifty has increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.13%
|3 Months
|20.77%
|6 Months
|45.28%
|YTD
|126.34%
|1 Year
|299.96%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|188.33
|Support 1
|182.09
|Resistance 2
|192.45
|Support 2
|179.97
|Resistance 3
|194.57
|Support 3
|175.85
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 29.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44465 k
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹187.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹190.2 & ₹184.05 yesterday to end at ₹184.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend